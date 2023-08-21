UPDATE: Extracurricular activities scheduled this week at Marlin ISD a week after varsity football game was forfeited

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: After a status check this week, extracurricular activities are back on the schedule at the Marlin Independent School District, including Friday’s varsity football game.

Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Daryl Henson, who is acting at the high school principal this school year, told KWTX, “the kids killed it this week. They got on the ball. They did a phenomenal job in and out of the classroom ... I saw a lot of peer tutoring before school, after school, and in the library.”

Last week, all extracurricular activities were canceled at Marlin ISD after academic standards were not met, KWTX confirmed.

The district notified Itasca on Aug. 21 that it was forfeiting the varsity football game scheduled for that week.

“Academic excellence is our number one priority,” said Marlin High School Head football Coach Ruben Torres the day the forfeiture was announced.

KWTX has learned the district has new policies in place regarding grades, completed assignments, and academic standards that were not met.

“The issue is not poor academic performance. There is a new academic standard at Marlin ISD. It is a very high standard,” said Henson.

“At Marlin ISD, our primary commitment remains to academic excellence and the holistic success of our students. Every decision we make underscores our dedication to ensuring our students are prepared for the future,” Henson further said.

“We firmly believe in treating our students as partners in their academic journeys, valuing their dedication and efforts toward shared goals of success.”

