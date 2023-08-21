WATCH LIVE: Texas governor discusses efforts to secure U.S. border with governors of Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday will be joined by Iowa Governor Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for a news conference in Eagle Pass, Texas, to discuss their joint efforts to secure the U.S. southern border under Operation Lone Star.

Also joining the press conference are Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.