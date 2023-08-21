We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas

(KWTX) - We are heading into what is typically the busiest 2 months of the Atlantic Hurricane, and we have seen a big uptick in activity just over the last few days. There ae four tropical systems we are tracking. Tropical Storm Franklin, Tropical Storm Gert, Post-Tropical System Emily, and Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. Meteorologist Sean Bellafiore has a look at all of these systems, including how Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine will impact parts of Texas in the following video.

