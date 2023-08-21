Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

We are tracking 4 tropical systems, including one heading towards Texas

The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely...
The Atlantic Basin is currently very active, with 4 Tropical systems. One of them will likely bring heavy rain to parts of Texas(KWTX)
By Brady Taylor
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - We are heading into what is typically the busiest 2 months of the Atlantic Hurricane, and we have seen a big uptick in activity just over the last few days. There ae four tropical systems we are tracking. Tropical Storm Franklin, Tropical Storm Gert, Post-Tropical System Emily, and Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. Meteorologist Sean Bellafiore has a look at all of these systems, including how Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine will impact parts of Texas in the following video.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Wreck closes Highway 84 eastbound past Highway 6
Highway 84 eastbound reopens after fatal crash is cleared
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

FastCast
Exceptional heat remains through the weekend with some hope for rain, slightly cooler weather next week
FastCast
Red Flag Warnings and Excessive Heat Warnings roll right on into the new work week
FastCast
The extreme heat continues for Central Texas
FastCast
The extreme heat continues for Central Texas