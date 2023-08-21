Georgetown woman, teenager killed in Milam county collision

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old male passenger and Tyesha Nikole Tanner, 42, of Georgetown, Texas, were killed when the Kia they were riding was rear-ended by the driver of a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup who “failed to control speed,” said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The collision happened at about 10:40 a.m. on Sunday on FM 486, about 3 miles north of Thorndale.

DPS said a 39-year-old Georgetown woman was driving a 2012 Kia Sorento as she traveled south on FM 486. The woman stopped to wait for an oncoming vehicle to pass before making a left turn into a church parking lot.

At that same time, the Dodge Ram pickup truck, operated by a 34-year-old woman from Thorndale, Texas, was also traveling south on FM 486 and was approaching the Kia from behind.

According to the lead Trooper investigating the crash, the woman driving the Dodge Ram failed to control speed and collided into the rear of the Kia from behind.

The 14-year-old boy and Tanner were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.

DPS did not provide an update on the 39-year-old woman driving the KIA or reveal whether the driver of the Dodge Ram will be charged.

The deadly collision remains under investigation.

