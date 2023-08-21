Advertise
Woman with servant’s heart helps veterans find themselves after service

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple where a woman with a servant’s heart is crafting ways to help veterans find themselves following their service.
By Pete Sousa
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
“Working here with veterans, I feel honored every day. How they share with others, how they share their struggles and it’s therapeutic for me even to be a part of it,” Trish Alger, Be Remarkable Winner.

Trish Alger runs the Cahill Center for helping healing Veterans in Temple, where it’s become very clear that putting others before herself is making a huge difference.

For years now, Trish has created value for veterans, by giving them the opportunity to share time and experiences through crafts or even by sharing a few cups of coffee.

“Good conversation, it’s nice to have other veterans come in, have a conversation, have a cup of coffee with,” Heidi carpenter, Nominator.

Talking to the veterans that frequent the Center, it’s clear that being seen and being heard, along having a voice and a place to be present is sometimes everything.

Trish’s work doesn’t stop once she leaves the Cahill Center for helping Veterans, it continues with work on fundraisers and a passion to grow the cause.

Claudia Yanez

Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

“Our core value is being remarkable, going above and beyond the call of duty, so much that other people are remarking about you and that’s exactly what you’re doing, so we just want to donate to that cause, so we’re giving you 500 dollars,” Claudia Yanez, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

If you know of a Remarkable person, nominate them at www.kwtx.com/BeRemarkable.

