‘World’s Biggest Boom Box’ coming to Central Texas for huge retro-inspired fundraiser

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The biggest boombox in the world is coming to Central Texas as a local nonprofit looks to raise funds to help families who have lost someone too soon, namely children.

Archway of Hope is hosting the 70s, 80s and 90s themed dance party called Retro Radio 2023 at the Base at the Extraco Events Center in Waco Saturday night.

Brian Brown is a well-known local musician and DJ who will be spinning tunes from inside the oversized boombox surrounded by video screens and over-the-top props, and said there’s never been an event like it before.

“I feel like I’ve done just about everything there is and when I was approached with this, I was like, ‘wow! that’s amazing!” I was super excited about it from the get-go,” Brown said.

Archway of Hope was founded in 2021 following the death of McGregor teen, Rhett Hering, who died in December of 2015 after his UTV flipped near his driveway.

His dad, Jimmy, a local attorney and mayor of McGregor, is on the board and says Archway fills a void for many, and he knows that to be true because he lived the nightmare of loosing a child in an instant.

“I remember those days following that tragic event and scrolling around, whether it was on the internet or the bookstore. It was hard to find anything that really registered with me,” Hering said.

“I just kept digging thinking there has to be something that will get me past this moment, get me past this week, get me past this month. It just didn’t’ exist.”

Jimmy and his wife Lorna had many friends who first started the Rhett Revolution nonprofit to spread acts of kindness to others. From that, Archway of Hope was born.

Paul Allison is the Archway board president and childhood best friend of Hering.

“What we do is basically we try to connect people with other people who have lost someone too early so they can have those conversations that are relatable to one another,” Allison said. “We also tell lots of stories through documentaries and videos. We tell stories that hopefully have a positive impact on people and get them to a place where they know they might have some hope for the future for a good and meaningful life.”

You can watch the documentaries produced that follow families from their grief to survival on Archway’s website.

The nonprofit has also recently launched a podcast which features a licensed counselor.

Individual tickets and table sponsorships are still available for Retro Radio 2023 on archwayofhope.org.

