41-year-man killed in auto-pedestrian accident along I-14 in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Emiliano Alfredo Marin, 41, has died following an auto-pedestrian accident on I-14 early Saturday morning Killeen Police Traffic Unit is investigating a pedestrian fatality on Interstate 14.

Killeen Police officers responded at approximately 2:09 a.m. Aug. 19 to the area of West Interstate 14 in reference to an auto-pedestrian traffic crash

According to police, the driver that struck the individual called 911 and immediately returned to the scene to locate the victim.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located Marin, who was unresponsive while lying in the inside lane.

“Preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was crossing I-14, traveling northbound, when a vehicle traveling westbound in the outside lane subsequently struck the pedestrian,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department

Marin succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash and was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 3:39 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigators with the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.

