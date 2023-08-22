Advertise
Bryan teen arrested on robbery charges for shooting in Bonham Park

The shooting happened in the evening hours of Monday, June 12th.
Manuel Gonzalez, 19, of Bryan, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.(KBTX Photo by Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have arrested a teenager who they say is linked to the shooting of two people at a city park earlier this year.

Manuel Gonzalez, 19, of Bryan, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was arrested last Thursday outside a fast-food restaurant on William D Fitch Parkway in College Station.

The shooting happened in the evening hours of Monday, June 12th.

The victims were treated at a hospital and later released.

Police say money was demanded from the victims during the robbery but only marijuana was taken.

Gonzalez remains in the county jail on bonds totaling $204,000.

