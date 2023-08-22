Advertise
College Station High’s bomb threat was one of many across Texas today

Students outside College Station High School after potential threat
Students outside College Station High School after potential threat(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss and Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School has been cleared after receiving a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

It was one of many at schools across Texas.

KBTX has confirmed similar threats were made today at two school campuses in Conroe, one in Odessa, one in Canyon near Amarillo, and one in Cleburne in north Texas. Several threats were also made across the state on Monday including one to Blinn College in Bryan.

At College Station High, students and staff evacuated the high school after a bomb threat was called into CSISD’s crisis line just before 11 a.m.

The threat also prompted road closures and disrupted the school day for a few hours.

At 12:30 p.m. students were being allowed back inside to wait in the gym as officers from several agencies continued to clear the campus.

By 1:20 p.m., CSPD cleared the entire building and the school was serving lunch to all students. Glenewinkel said the day’s events will not disrupt dismissal, it will be held as normal Tuesday afternoon.

During the evacuation, there was word that the school might be transporting CSHS students to another campus, but CSISD officials shot that rumor down, saying there were no plans to bus students somewhere else. There were buses that were put on standby in case police did find something alarming and needed to make a quick evacuation of the area.

Last school year there were many of these hoax threats made to campuses across the Brazos Valley and around the nation, with most of the calls originating from outside of the state and even outside of the country.

