The “extreme” heat could come to a close next week

Before you go jumping for joy at the headline, I want to temper your expectations a little bit; a cold front could creep into our area next week, drop some rain, and drop temperatures, but highs may still hover near 100° after the front moves in. It’ll still stay hot, but the record-breaking temperatures yet to come later this week hopefully won’t be reached again this year once that front moves in. Today’s weather is all revolving (or more accurately rotating) around Tropical Storm Harold, set to make landfall this morning near Brownsville. 2″ to 4″+ of rain are set to fall from Corpus Christ south and westward over the coming days as the storm tracks almost directly over the U.S/Mexico border. For us, we’ll see a few extra clouds from Harold but not much more than that. Morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm to around 103° this afternoon. The extra clouds likely won’t produce rain, but there’s a 10% chance of rain this afternoon near and south of Highway 190 and I-14.

The “slight” temperature drop from Harold’s clouds today will linger tomorrow despite more sunshine returning. We’re again expecting high temperatures Wednesday close to 103° with morning lows starting out near 80°, but temperatures will come back up later this week. The heat-dome ridge of high pressure currently across the Central U.S. will weaken slightly but will shift directly over Texas keeping the heat locked in. Temperatures will actually warm up Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to near 107° and likely will break records all three of those days. High pressure shifts westward this weekend and into next week which could allow for the tail end of a cold front to clip our area next week. The front isn’t expected to stall out, but could bring us a few days of rain chances. It’s not guaranteed, but next Sunday and Monday could be the best chance at rain we’ve had in almost two months. The chances are at 20% right now but could come up as confidence grows in where the front will go. As mentioned above, the front should end the “extreme” heat with highs 105°+ turning quite unlikely. Highs will still hover near 100° behind the front, however.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

CURRENT STREAK: 5 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023) 48 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 22 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 51 1st

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 51 days

(Jul 2 - Aug 21, 2023) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 67 2nd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

*One thing to note about our top 10 lists: As of Sunday, August 20th - The Waco Regional Airport has now had the longest streak of days without ANY precipitation. The last time we saw “rain” was back on July 1st when only a trace amounts fell at the airport. Our streak is at 51 days - Which is the most out of any year on record. We won’t see rain Monday, so we’ll continue adding to that total for the foreseeable future as rain chances do not look great for Central Texas.

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 20th

