Guard taken hostage at St. Louis jail, police say

Officers said prisoners have taken a guard hostage on the fourth floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.
By Dan Greenwald and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 70-year-old guard has been taken hostage inside the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis, KMOV reports.

Officers said prisoners have taken a guard hostage on the fourth floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The guard is not armed, and police do not have information on any injuries. Police said the incident is confined to the fourth floor.

A source told KMOV the detainees are demanding pizza and chicken patties amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

