Harker Heights woman found following kidnapping in Round Rock

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Jennyfer Cabrera, 31, is safe after being a victim of a kidnapping in Central Texas on Tuesday.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. on Aug. 22, Harker Heights Police Department officers met with a person who reported her roommate, Cabrera, had texted her saying she had been kidnapped and thought she was going to die.

Detectives worked together with friends and family of the victim and determined that she was being held in a motel room in Round Rock.

With the assistance of the Round Rock Police Department, authorities, located Cabrera at approximately 7:16 a.m.

She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation of injuries sustained during the kidnapping.

Two men were taken into custody but have not been identified by police.

“This appears to be an isolated incident concerning a previous relationship and there is no current threat to the community,” said Harker Heights Chief of Police Betiale Hawkins II.

The investigation is ongoing.

