High Point Elementary in Temple evacuated as smoke from grass fire billows into area

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters are evacuating children from High Point Elementary School as smoke from a nearby grass fire billows into the area.

The children are being taken to Lake Belton High School for pickup.

Police are also closing 317 at Morgan’s Point Road.

The Temple and Morgan’s Point fire departments are at the scene.

Lake Belton High School is not a current concern for firefighters.

This is a developing story.

