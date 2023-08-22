Advertise
Investigation underway after nearly 40 cows were found dead on a property in Southeast Texas

By KPRC
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) - Dozens of cows were found dead in Brazoria County, and the District Attorney’s Office says a criminal investigation is now underway.

Investigators say the cows were found without water on a property in 100-degree-plus weather at an 850-acre ranch, west of Lake Jackson. Despite the best emergency efforts, cows are still dying there.

“It was a small amount at first and there has continued to be additional deceased as we continue to investigate the scene,” said Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman.

The owner who has not been charged with animal cruelty could be if the animal autopsy called a necropsy confirms the sheriff’s hunch, dehydration.

“It is suspected dehydration. That is the suspicion. But we also want to ensure the investigation is done to its fullest, so we want to see if there is any outlying effects that may be causing the deaths of these animals,” said Sheriff Stallman.

A neighbor was who noticed that the cows were dropping like flies last Friday, Aug. 18.

A property hearing will be held Thursday to determine if the county will seize the 60 or so remaining living cows.

It is unclear how many days the cattle have been without water.

