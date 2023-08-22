Advertise
Man returns home from work after he is told someone entered his residence, suffers gunshot wound

FILE
FILE(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COOLIDGE, Texas (KWTX) - A man shot during an altercation with an apparent intruder at his home drove to a convenience store to call 9-1-1 for help, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened at about 6 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Limestone County Deputies were dispatched to investigate reports of a gunshot victim at the convenience store. The address of the store was not provided by the sheriff’s office.

When the deputies arrived at the store, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Waco area hospital where he was treated and released, deputies said.

An investigation revealed the victim had been notified that someone was at his home after leaving for work.

The man returned home, entered the house, and confronted another individual.

The sheriff’s office said a round was fired, and the victim drove himself to the store after he was struck by the round.

The sheriff’s office, however, did not clarify exactly how the round was fired, or who was in possession of the weapon during the altercation.

No information was provided about the person who entered the victim’s home.

The name of the victim was not released.

If anyone has any information related to this case, please call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 254-729-3278 or Limestone County Crime Stoppers at 254-729-8477 (TIPS).

