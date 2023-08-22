Advertise
Man sentenced to 25 years for forcing women into prostitution

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for forcing women into prostitution.

Christopher Scott, 52, pled guilty to aggravated promotion of prostitution. That’s a first-degree felony punishable by 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Scott will be required to serve half of his 25-year sentence before being eligible for parole. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Scott was arrested in March 2020 at a motel in College Station. Officers say there were two women there who both reported Scott forced them to engage in prostitution in multiple cities in Texas.

“The defendant did everything in his power to break their bodies and crush their spirit by treating them like property,” Assistant District Attorneys Kara Comte and Tonika Davis said. “The survivors showed great courage in breaking free from the defendant’s control, and bringing the defendant to justice.”

