Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

New Texas law prohibits curfew of minors

House Bill 1819 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on June 9th, which prohibits cities to...
House Bill 1819 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on June 9th, which prohibits cities to enforce curfew laws on people under the age of 18.(KXII)
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - House Bill 1819 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on June 9th, which prohibits cities to enforce curfew laws on people under the age of 18.

The City Council put on Monday’s agenda that the Texas law goes into effect on September 1.

Sherman Police Chief, Jason Jeffcoat, said that this means “there’s no restrictions in the city of Sherman, we are not going to limit [minors] movement at all.”

This new law directly effects four Sherman ordinances.

Under the current ordinances, minors can not be out past 11 on Sunday through Thursday, or past midnight on Friday and Saturday. There is a penalty for breaking curfew.

Ordinance 5805 was renewed in 2013 and another was renewed in 2022. The new law seeks to protect juveniles from possibly getting an early criminal record.

The law does not apply to a curfew implemented for purposes of emergency management.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

FILE
Man returns home from work after he is told someone entered his residence, suffers gunshot wound
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Police investigate multiple shots fired at College Station apartment complex
Lorena Community remembers Michael Moore
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Man sentenced to 25 years for forcing women into prostitution