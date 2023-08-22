Police investigate multiple shots fired at College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that left one person injured and damage to private property.

It happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1501 Harvey Road near Highway 6.

College Station Police Department’s Public Information Officer, David Simmons, said they received a call about a series of gunshots in the area around 4 p.m.

An officer investigated the location but couldn’t find any evidence of a shooting or any witnesses.

Around 4:15 p.m. an off-duty officer, not with CSPD, working at a hospital in Bryan, reported that a man came in with a gunshot wound, Simmons said.

Through the investigation, CSPD determined that the man was shot in the southwest corner of the complex off Harvey Road and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

“A handgun, that’s what it appears to be,” Simmons said. “We do have multiple shell casings. We do have one maybe two vehicles that were struck as well as the building.”

Police are still looking for a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

We’ll update this story as more details are shared.

🚨NEW information just shared about this shooting in College Station. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/aezaOR2XeJ — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) August 22, 2023

