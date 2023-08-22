Shemane Nugent, author of best-selling ‘Killer House,’ holding book signing at Waco bookstore

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - New York Times best selling author Shemane Nugent, of Central Texas, is out with a new book about her near-death experience of discovering toxic mold in her Michigan home twenty years in hopes of helping others recognize the warning signs.

She’s holding her only book signing at Fabled Bookshop in Waco this week.

The book is called “Killer House: Is The Air In Your Home Killing you?” It details Shemane’s journey from being named the most fit female in Detroit to being unable to walk up a flight of stairs in 2002.

The house the family was living in at the time in Michigan was featured on MTV Cribs and contained much of her husband Ted Nugent’s memorabilia from his rock career.

What they didn’t know is the house also contained a silent killer.

“We got sick and almost died from mold growing in between the walls of our home,” Shemane said. “We never saw anything, we just kept getting sicker and sicker.”

Shemane said her symptoms ran the gamut. She suffered from allergies, heart problems, insomnia, migraine headaches, brain fog, chronic fatigue and couldn’t sleep.

“It’s like a slow death,” she said.

Shemane said she took her health into her own hands to uncover what was slowing killing her.

Upon a friend’s recommendation to get tested for toxic mold, Shemane and Ted learned why the entire family had been falling ill.

“Ted and I both had four different types of molds in our blood streams, and I was also diagnosed with pre-emphysema, and I don’t smoke,” Shemane said.

“The doctor wrote on the prescription pad the words that changed my life forever. ‘Get out of the house.’ And we did.

We walked away with the clothes on our backs and left everything and started over. Came to Texas.”

Shemane has spent several years in Central Texas nursing herself back to excellent health.

She’s now back to focusing on health and wellness with the millions of fans who follow her and has continued to teach local fitness courses.

She says having the chance to turn her life around with knowledge and information about toxic mold inspired her to first produce a documentary and then write the book.

“This topic is resonating with lots of people, especially after COVID with people staying in their homes,” Shemane said. “I put everything I learned about how to recognize, remediate and recover from toxic mold in my book.”

Shemane’s book signing will take place Thursday at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe in downtown at 7 p.m. Waco.

You do have to purchase a ticket in advance at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe.

