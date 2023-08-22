Temple ISD starts program to combat potential teacher shortages

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Even though the district is staffed for the school year, Temple ISD is starting a program to invest in employees to establish new educators within the district.

After a year of researching and planning, the district created the Certification Academy for Temple Teachers Program, also know as the CATT Program.

The program focuses on paraprofessionals in the district who may not have completed their teaching degree or certification. Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. Donna Ward said, in their research, they found that many paraprofessionals wanted to become teachers but financial or personal barriers kept them from finishing.

“Our goal was to eliminate that barrier and allow them to fulfill their dream of getting a degree and working with our students as well,” Ward said.

She said the district selects paraprofessionals who have already completed 60 college credits and are interested in pursuing a degree in education, a certification in teaching and a commitment to staying within the Temple ISD district to for at least two or more years after. Those interest must go through the hiring process to become a non-certified teacher.

The district will help with funding for these employees’ continued college education.

Temple ISD partnered with the American College of Education. Paraprofessionals will take education courses online through this partnership, while also teaching in the classroom at Temple ISD schools. As they continue to learn, these soon-to-be teachers will also have a mentor teacher to support them.

“First day of school, they are the teacher of record, and so they will start teaching, and they have experience in the classroom already,” she said.

The district hopes this will help with a more long-term solution in overcoming a potential shortage in educators.

“It helps the paraprofessional reach their goals, and it helps the district reach our goal of filling all of our positions, which currently we are staffed, which is a nice thing to say, and then also, hopefully will help with our Retention rate,” Ward said.

The district has plans to continue investing and growing its teachers, staff and students with future programs.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.