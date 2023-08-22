Temple police searching for stolen Holy Trinity Catholic High School bus

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a stolen school bus from a local private school.

The school bus was reportedly stolen at around 3:20 a.m. Aug. 22 at Holy Trinity Catholic High School at 6608 W Adams Ave.

“The suspects attempted to steal a second bus but were unsuccessful,” said the police.

Police believe the suspects may be heading north along 317 on the bus with the license plate number U36575.

If anyone sees this bus, dial 911.

