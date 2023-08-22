Two Cameron residents injured in shooting

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX)- The Cameron Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday evening.

Police responded at around 7:00 p.m. Aug. 21 to the 700 block of Martin Luther King in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police learned the two shooting victims were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy and a 28-year-old woman had sustained gunshot wounds and are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.