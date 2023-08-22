Advertise
Whitney woman killed in single-vehicle wreck

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Kim Leventhal, 49, of Whitney, was killed when the 2000 model year Nissan Frontier she was driving crashed into a bar ditch, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The deadly wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 on FM 933 a little more than 4 miles north of Whitney.

DPS Troopers said Leventhal was traveling north bound on FM 933 when “for reasons unknown at this time, Leventhal crossed over into the south bound lane leaving the roadway and entered the bar ditch.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a judge.

DPS said the investigation is still active and open.

