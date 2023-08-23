2-A-DAYS: Abbott seeks return to title game in Terry Crawford’s final year

ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Coming off of a 14-1 year and a state title loss, the Abbott Panthers have a bittersweet year ahead of them as longtime head coach Terry Crawford is retiring from football at the end of the year.

Crawford, who’s won several state titles in his 30 plus year career at Abbott, is not worried about the pressure to win it all in his final year at Abbott. Though, he knows that his Panthers have all the tools needed to bring back another trophy to Panther football.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.