2-A-DAYS: Chilton returns loads of talent after near-perfect season

CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Chilton Pirates were on their way to a perfect season until they reached the third round of the playoffs. A 12-0 record turned into a 12-1 record and a playoff exit after a 7-0 loss to Burton.

When just seven points separate a team from another round, they usually come back hungrier than the season before.

Bennie Huitt and the Pirates return lots of talent from their 12-1 team, including quarterback Isaiah Redd, District MVP Markeydrick Taylor, and a defensive star in Colton Bossie.

