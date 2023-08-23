Advertise
2-A-DAYS: Clifton plans on running with momentum from last year’s playoff berth

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Clifton Cubs were one of last year’s most improved teams after making the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

They turned in only one win in 2021, added on several more a year ago, and now are loaded with players that enter the year with playoff experience under their belt.

Head coach Brent Finney’s son, Riley Finney, rushed for just under 1,000 yards while also adding on 108 tackles. The district’s Preseason Defensive MVP will be a key play maker on both sides of the ball.

