2-A-DAYS: Former OC returns to Rockdale in first year as head coach

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The message on all of the billboards in the Rockdale football world would ready something like “familiar faces in familiar places.”

Former Rockdale offensive coordinator (2012-2016) Hunter Hamrick was named the Rockdale athletic director and head football coach last December. He spent several seasons with the program from

Hamrick says so far, not much has changed about Rockdale since being back, though, the talent in the district is a lot better than what he remembered. He’ll take over a Tiger team that went 3-7 in 2022 and missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

