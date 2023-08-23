Advertise
2-A-DAYS: Holland looks to clean things up defensively

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) -There’s no question the Holland Hornets had something going for them last season on the offensive side of the ball.

They scored over 30 points in eight of their games, however, their injury-plagued defense became their Achille’s heel.

On the bright side, the Hornets return nine of their 11 offensive starters, which includes the district’s Preseason Offensive MVP in quarterback Desi Cantu.

