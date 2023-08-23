Advertise
2-A-DAYS: Killeen ready to rumble after first full offseason with new coaching staff

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In 2022, Killeen brought in a new head coach Josh Sadler alongside several other staff members to the program with little time to prepare for the upcoming year.

All things considered, the Roos had a solid performance in their season a year ago, but they know they can do better and are ready to compete in their district after finally getting a full offseason with each other.

Sadler doubled Killeen’s wins from the season before and aims to continue the same trend in 2023.

