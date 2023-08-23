Advertise
2-A-DAYS: Lorena backed by star talent and new head coach in 2023

By Chad Vautherine
Aug. 23, 2023
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) -It’s the beginning of a new chapter for the Lorena Leopards football program.

Legendary head coach Ray Biles retired this past offseason after 31 years in the business and handed the keys over to Lorena High principal Kevin Johnson.

Prior to spending the last few years in administration, Johnson turns in a long football resume. He held just about every position at Connally’s football and athletic program through the late 90′s and early 2000′s. He was even an assistant under Biles for eight years.

Lorena also boasts one of the area’s best talents in senior wideout Jadon Porter, who is committed to play at Baylor in 2024.

