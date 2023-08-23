30 homes evacuated in Gatesville on Tuesday as police worked to contain 60-acre fire

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A grass fire in Gatesville led to the evacuation of 30 homes as firefighters worked to contain the 60-acre fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The Gatesville Police Department at about 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 22 received a call about the fire in the 400 block of State School Road.

Police and the Gatesville Fire Department were dispatched to the scene and began taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the citizens as well as property damage.

Multiple fired departments were paged to respond for assistance as the wind began to progress.

“Without the help from all our Volunteer Fire Departments, this fire would have grown tragically worse. As far as law enforcement response, we had Coryell County Sheriff’s Department, TX Highway Patrol, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, Coryell County Constables, as well as Gatesville ISD Police Department, who all provided assistance to our citizens,” said the Gatesville Police Department on its Facebook page.

Coryell Health EMS also responded to offer medical treatment to anyone in need.

