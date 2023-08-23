Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

The Atlantic remains active with several tropical systems

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Tropical Storm Harold brought heavy rain to much of South Texas. Now we shift our attention to Tropical Storm Franklin, that made landfall Wednesday morning on the island of Hispaniola. There are also several other areas of activity that are likely to continue to strengthen over the next few days. Meteorologist Sean Bellafiore has the latest on the tropics in the following video.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

We talk with an A&M Physics Professor about her viral YouTube experiments that have hundreds of...
Degrees of Science: Fun With Physics
fastcast waco pd skycam clark roofing
Extreme heat returning tomorrow, then hopefully departing next week!
FastCast
Extreme heat holds on, but some changes arrive early next week!
FastCast
Extreme heat continues, as the good tropical rain stays to our south!