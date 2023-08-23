Advertise
Austin fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

(Texas DPS)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has added 62-year-old Arthur Dewayne Carson, of Austin, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Carson has been wanted since October 2013 when a warrant for his arrest was issued for a parole violation.

Carson’s criminal history dates back to 1991 when he was convicted of robbery causing bodily injury and was sentenced to 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. He was released on parole after several years.

In 1994 Carson was again convicted of robbery causing bodily and was sentenced to 40 years in TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in 2012.

In October 2013, Carson was hired by a home builder in Kyle, Texas, to be a sign spinner to advertise properties. He is accused of threatening a representative of the builder with a box cutter, stealing his property and severely beating the victim.

A second warrant for Carson’s arrest was issued out of Hays County in September 2014 for an aggravated robbery.

Carson is described as a 5′7″ tall Black man who weighs about 210 pounds. He has tattoos on his left shoulder, right hand, upper left arm, back and forearms.

Carson is known to have had ties to Mexia, Lubbock, Fort Worth and Austin.

He was last known to be in Austin and is believed to be homeless.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to Carson’s arrest.

To be eligible for the cash reward tips must be submitted through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture, calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477 or submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

