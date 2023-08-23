Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Brazos County declares disaster for severe drought, wildfires

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Judge Duane Peters signed a disaster declaration for the county on Wednesday for severe drought conditions.

Disaster declarations allow county governments to access state resources to alleviate emergency situations caused by the drought, like damage to infrastructure or a need for agricultural relief.

The Keetch-Bryam Drought Index (KBDI) determines fire potential, and Brazos County currently sits at an average value of 780. The maximum value is 790, indicating a severe drought and increased wildfire occurrence for the county.

The declaration can be extended by the commissioners court during the Sept. 29 meeting.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

Coryell County creating Community Wildfire Protection Plan
Two Austin groups come to Coryell County to help create wildfire protection plan
Coryell County creating Community Wildfire Protection Plan
Waco tire shop employee accused of threatening people with gun after road rage incident
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Brazos County declares disaster for severe drought, wildfires
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Former Franklin ISD employee’s court date set amidst theft and tampering allegations