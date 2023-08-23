Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Central Texas experts explain how extreme heat can affect mental health

The heat can change your mood and even affect your daily responsibilities.
The heat can change your mood and even affect your daily responsibilities.(Courtesy)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to the American Psychiatric Association, extremely hot temperatures can cause irritability and symptoms of depression. This time of year can cause what’s called “Seasonal Affective Disorder” (SAD) for some people.

When we think of SAD, seasonal depression in the winter often comes to mind. Although SAD in the summer isn’t as common, licensed mental health professional Rachel Mims said the heat can change your mood and even start to affect your daily responsibilities.

”In the summertime, especially here in Texas we have high heat which can make us feel very drained,” said Mims, who works with veterans at the Veterans One Stop.

Mims said these hot days in the summer can sometimes lead to feelings of loneliness.

”We can see in the summer time some increased isolation because it’s so hot and people don’t want to go outside,” Mims said.

A recent study from Boston University found that across the country days of extreme heat saw increased rates of mental health–related trips to the emergency room.

These longer summer days can add extra pressure to get more done during the day.

”We are awake during the daylight hours and that is when our activity usually takes place,” Mims said. “We have this idea that we need to do more and be active for longer periods of time.”

If left untreated, licensed mental health professional Dr. Kristy Donaldson said people can experience feelings of sluggishness and have difficulty concentrating. Dr. Donaldson is the owner of Premier Neurofeedback Counseling Services.

”You’re looking at more troubled sleeping, poor appetite leading to weight loss, restlessness and agitation and anxiety and even episodes of violent behavior,” Donaldson said.

Anyone showing symptoms of SAD is encouraged to speak with their doctor.

Mental health experts gave the following tips to avoid seasonal affective disorder in the summer:

  • Make a sleep schedule and stick with it
  • Implement self care activities into your daily routine
  • Look at exercising more, specifically indoors

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

Elementary school evacuated after reported bomb threat, suspect in custody: Fort Cavazos
Texas WIC and Milk Bank of Austin cut ribbon for new Fort Cavazos Milk Depot
Fort Cavazos opens first breastmilk depot on post
Valley Mills Police Department partners with Valley Mills ISD to increase officer presence on campuses
Canales says she had just made her way through this turn-around area when all of a sudden, her...
Spear crashes through Texas woman’s car while she’s driving