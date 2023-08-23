Advertise
Construction underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo

Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s and now is working on the next steps to make the project a success
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo approved a $30 million building permit for Buc-ee’s and now is working on the next steps to make the project a success.

“We’ve got some preliminary stuff that needs to still happen. We’ve had the first reading on the re-zoning of that property. The second reading will be about mid-September,” said Drew Brassfield, assistant director of planning for COA.

Brassfield says once zoning is fixed, the site plan can be approved and permits for full construction can be issued.

Many variables can impact construction.

“Per the agreement that they signed with the City of Amarillo, they’ve got 15 months from the time construction starts to have everything ready to go for a certificate of occupancy to be issued,” said Brassfield.

The agreement also states Buc-ee’s has committed to creating 150 full-time jobs and $6 million in annual payroll.

Overall, the City of Amarillo is predicting a positive economic impact for the city.

“Historically I think, what you see with Buc-ee’s is there is other opportunities for additional development to come in. Of course we can’t predict what that will be exactly, but it creates additional opportunities as well for travelers to stop in Amarillo and spend money here, and that’s all good for our economy,” said Brassfield.

Buc-ee’s will be located at 9900 I-40 east by Airport Boulevard.

We are in contact with Buc-ee’s and will bring you the latest information as the development continues.

