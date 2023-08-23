Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is arrested on controlled substance, weapon charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams warms up before a presesaon NFL football game against...
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams warms up before a presesaon NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said Wednesday.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said Williams was arrested Sunday. The department wouldn’t provide further details, saying a public information request had to be filed.

Williams practiced with the Cowboys on Tuesday, the first of three training camp workouts at the team’s headquarters in Frisco following four weeks in California.

The Cowboys declined to comment beyond saying they were aware of the arrest. Williams also could face discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

It’s the second arrest for Williams this year. In January, the second-year player turned himself in to police in Plano, another Dallas suburb, on a reckless driving charge stemming from an accident a few days before Christmas last year.

Williams was cited for driving as fast as 98 mph in a 55 mph zone and weaving between vehicles in a Corvette before colliding with a vehicle driven by a 71-year-old woman.

Dallas drafted Williams in the second round last year out of Mississippi, where Williams had off-field issues. He was suspended at Ole Miss in July 2020 after being charged with sexual battery. Williams was reinstated two months later after the charge was dropped.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

Moms of high school football players suit up for a practice prior to season debut
Degrees of Science: STEM Education
Austin fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
KWTX@4: Youth Resiliency Project Workshop - 8.23.23
KWTX@4: Youth Resiliency Project Workshop - 8.23.23