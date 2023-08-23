Degrees of Science: KWTX Radar Network

Advertise
By Brady Taylor
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - KWTX-TV launched the KWTX Radar Network early August of 2023, adding yet another tool for The Weather Authority to help forecast and track severe thunderstorms, winter weather events, and flooding rains across Central Texas. In this week’s Degrees of Science Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks about why this radar is so important to help to keep viewers safe in Central Texas when it comes to severe weather.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

