Degrees of Science: KWTX Radar Network

(KWTX) - KWTX-TV launched the KWTX Radar Network early August of 2023, adding yet another tool for The Weather Authority to help forecast and track severe thunderstorms, winter weather events, and flooding rains across Central Texas. In this week’s Degrees of Science Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks about why this radar is so important to help to keep viewers safe in Central Texas when it comes to severe weather.

