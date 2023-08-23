Advertise
Deputies seize over 1 pound of cocaine, arrest 2 suspects in drug bust

(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects and seized over one pound of cocaine in a drug bust earlier this month.

Deputies were patrolling an area when they witnessed a drug deal involving half a kilogram of cocaine.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and DEA TAG tried to arrest the two suspects in the drug deal.

BCSO says one suspect, 23-year-old Isaiah Davis, was arrested immediately. The second suspect, 25-year-old Alexander Gaxiola, ran away on foot and was arrested later.

Deputies did a pat down of Gaxiola and found a semi-automatic pistol with armor piercing ammunition, according to BCSO.

In total, 1.1 pounds of cocaine was seized by BCSO who says the estimated street value is $21,692.

Davis was arrested for a warrant for unlawful carry of a weapon, an out of county narcotics warrant, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and warrant for burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony.

Gaxiola was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and evading arrest.

