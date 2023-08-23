Advertise
Dry conditions are causing bugs to seek shelter indoors

Bugs are looking for moisture in homes due to dry weather.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Bugs are looking for moisture in homes due to dry weather.

While the heat may be grueling to us, it’s not a big deal to bugs. ”Most bugs have an exoskeleton, so the heat doesn’t really affect them as much as you would think it would,” said Marlon Cole with Cole’s Pest Control.

Homeowners may be seeing more ants, spiders, fleas, crickets, and roaches, that many call water bugs.

Cole said that doors and windows are your number one culprit. At some point you have to open them, and bugs are seeking any way to enter your home. They also enter through “weep holes where the moisture comes out of the brick of your house, they can go in through that, plumbing entrances, that kind of stuff” Cole said.

According to Cole, there are a few things that you can do to help limit these bugs’ appearances, starting from the source o where they live, in the ground. “Keeping the grass mowed really does help, keeping the weeds away from the foundation.”

Cole said whether you get a professional or you do it yourself, you’re going to need some pest control treatment, and a lot o the over-the-counter products are activated by water. “About every 90 days, you really need to have a treatment,” he emphasized.

While we may soon see relief from excessive heat, it may take a few rainy days to keep the pests away.

