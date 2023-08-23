Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Elementary school evacuated after reported bomb threat, suspect in custody: Fort Cavazos

(KWTX via CNN Newsource)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Cavazos law enforcement took one suspect into custody after a bomb threat was reported in the area around Venable Village Elementary Wednesday morning.

The threat did not directly involve the school, according to Fort Cavazos.

Exercising caution, students were evacuated to a safe location on school property.

After a short time, students returned to their classrooms.

Fort Cavazos says they will continue to investigate the incident and charges will be made if criminal acts are found.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

The heat can change your mood and even affect your daily responsibilities.
Central Texas experts explain how extreme heat can affect mental health
Texas WIC and Milk Bank of Austin cut ribbon for new Fort Cavazos Milk Depot
Fort Cavazos opens first breastmilk depot on post
Valley Mills Police Department partners with Valley Mills ISD to increase officer presence on campuses
Canales says she had just made her way through this turn-around area when all of a sudden, her...
Spear crashes through Texas woman’s car while she’s driving