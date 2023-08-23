Elementary school evacuated after reported bomb threat, suspect in custody: Fort Cavazos

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Cavazos law enforcement took one suspect into custody after a bomb threat was reported in the area around Venable Village Elementary Wednesday morning.

The threat did not directly involve the school, according to Fort Cavazos.

Exercising caution, students were evacuated to a safe location on school property.

After a short time, students returned to their classrooms.

Fort Cavazos says they will continue to investigate the incident and charges will be made if criminal acts are found.

