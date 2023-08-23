Ex-Gatesville correctional officer charged with violating the rights of person in custody

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A former correctional officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Gatesville has been charged with violating the rights of a person in custody.

Patrick Stuart Wood, 31, was arrested Aug. 21 by the Gatesville Police Department and is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Coryell County Jail.

The Office of the Inspector General became aware that Wood might be involved in an activity at the Mountain View Unit that “constitutes violating the civil rights of a person in custody,” according to TDCJ.

The Office of the Inspector General is conducting an investigation.

