Extreme heat returning tomorrow, then hopefully departing next week!

While Tropical Depression Harold continues to trek through Texas and will drop rain in West Texas today, but it’ll only bring us just a few clouds during the morning and the afternoon. Morning temperatures starting out in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm to around 103°. Record high temperatures are NOT in the forecast today, but we could tie or explicitly break record highs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as the heat-dome ridge of high pressure settles pretty much directly overhead to kick off the weekend. Despite the ridge, it’ll be weakening a bit and could allow for pop-up rain chances starting late Friday with slightly better and more organized rain chances returning late this weekend.

We want y’all to be hopeful about the forthcoming rain chances, but the rain will be scattered so some may see precipitation participate but others won’t. The first chance for rain we’ll have starts on Friday during the late afternoon and early evening. Friday night football games likely won’t be impacted, but a quick shower or storm will be possible mainly east of I-35 and in the Brazos Valley. We’ll again see a 10% chance of a stray pop-up shower or two Saturday afternoon, but the best rain chances will shift to be west of I-35. Saturday’s 10% rain chance climbs to 20% Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as a cold front oozes into Central Texas from the north. The front actually arrives Monday, but it’ll influence our weather Sunday through Tuesday. It’s a bit too early to tell where the best rain chances will be, but it looks to be an area wide chance Sunday through Tuesday. Through Tuesday, we’re only expecting around a quarter-inch of rain, but there will be higher totals within any thunderstorms. Severe weather, thankfully, is NOT in the forecast. High temperatures stay near 104° Sunday and then near 102° Monday before cooler air drops temperatures to near 97° Tuesday and 98° Wednesday. We’ll likely creep back into the lower triple-digits late next week, but those extreme temperatures of 105°+ seem likely to end for the rest of the year because of this front.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

CURRENT STREAK: 5 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023) 49 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 22 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 52 1st

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 52 days

(Jul 2 - Aug 22, 2023) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 68 2nd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

*One thing to note about our top 10 lists: As of Sunday, August 20th - The Waco Regional Airport has now had the longest streak of days without ANY precipitation. The last time we saw “rain” was back on July 1st when only a trace amounts fell at the airport. Our streak is at 51 days which is the most out of any year on record.

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 20th

