Fort Cavazos opens first breastmilk depot on post

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Breastfeeding Awareness Month is wrapping up, and Fort Cavazos opened a depot that will collect donations and distribute breastmilk to new mothers and their expecting babies.

The donations of breastmilk will be collected at the military post and then distributed through the Milk Bank of Austin.

Executive director of the Milk Bank of Austin, Kim Updegrove, believes that Fort Cavazos is “a line-leader” for other army posts throughout the country, in supporting military families and their children.

According to Updegrove, pre-term infants should avoid formula, since they are at “great risk” for sickness and health conditions without natural breastmilk.

Updegrove said the Austin milk bank “processes and distributes about 1 million ounces of milk each year,” which they then give to mothers across the nation who need breastmilk for their infants.

Updegrove encourages the community near the military base to utilize the depot to help infants across the country.

For more information on becoming a donor or receiving a donation, visit the Mother’s Milk Bank website.

