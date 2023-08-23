Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Gatesville 60-acre grass fire causes 30 homes to be evacuated

The Gatesville Police Department received a call at 1:10 p.m. Aug. 22 to the area in the 400...
The Gatesville Police Department received a call at 1:10 p.m. Aug. 22 to the area in the 400 block of State School Road.(Gatesville Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A grass fire in Gatesville caused 30 homes to be evacuated as firefighters worked the estimated 60-acre fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Gatesville Police Department received a call at 1:10 p.m. Aug. 22 to the area in the 400 block of State School Road.

Police and the Gatesville Fire Department were dispatched to the scene and began taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the citizens as well as property damage.

Multiple fired departments were paged to respond for assistance as the wind began to progress.

“Without the help from all our Volunteer Fire Departments, this fire would have grown tragically worse. As far as law enforcement response, we had Coryell County Sheriff’s Department, TX Highway Patrol, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, Coryell County Constables, as well as Gatesville ISD Police Department, who all provided assistance to our citizens,” said the Gatesville Police Department on their Facebook page.

Coryell Health EMS also responded to offer medical treatment to anyone in need.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
FILE PHOTO
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game; district cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

William Manzo, 33
Waco tire shop employee accused of threatening people with gun after road rage incident
A Marlin home has been deemed a total loss after a truck tractor semi-trailer crashed into the...
Marlin home destroyed after truck with semi-trailer veers off Highway 7
Olive Garden
Michigan man suing Olive Garden after finding rat’s foot in bowl of soup
Texas A&M Fire Service is still fighting the Rocky J fire, which is 138 acres and 75% contained.
Texas A&M Fire Service: Rocky J Fire in Coryell County 75% contained