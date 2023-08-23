Marlin home destroyed after truck with semi-trailer veers off Highway 7

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Marlin home has been deemed a total loss after a truck tractor semi-trailer crashed into the home.

The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident at approximately 2:30 a.m. Aug. 22 on Highway 7 east of Marlin.

According to the fire department, the truck veered off of the roadway and crashed into a residence. There was significant damage to both the truck and the house.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco.

No one was home at the time of the accident.

