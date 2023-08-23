McLennan County Jail inmate died from natural causes: final autopsy report

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Jail inmate who died in custody May 25 died from natural causes, according to a final autopsy report.

Robert B. Dodd, 56, who was being held in the county jail medical unit at the time of his death, had an enlarged heart, pneumonia and a general weakness or feebleness known as physical debility that were listed as significant contributing factors to his death, an autopsy performed by American Forensics in Mesquite states.

According to the report, Dodd, who occasionally used a wheelchair and had a family history of Huntington’s Disease, suffered a fall on May 24 and was placed in a separate cell with video surveillance. The autopsy report said the fall did not contribute to his death and the examination showed “no lethal internal trauma.”

Jail officials said Dodd collapsed in his cell and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Dodd had been jailed since April 3 on aggravated assault against a public servant and terroristic threat against a peace officer charges, according to county records.

An arrest affidavit alleged Dodd walked into the lobby of the Bellmead Police Department on April 3 and threatened to “kill everyone.”

Bellmead Police Chief Shawn Myatt tackled Dodd after police said Dodd reached for a pistol in his waistband, the affidavit alleges. Dodd was examined by first responders and then taken to jail, arrest record show.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.