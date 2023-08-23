Pay raises for McLennan County judge, county administrator raise eyebrows among local government employees

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As McLennan County prepares to adopt a new budget that will feature a lower, no-new-revenue tax rate, a number of county employees are complaining about what they consider out-of-proportion salary increases for the county’s two chief executive officers.

If county commissioners adopt the fiscal year 2024 budget as currently proposed, County Administrator Dustin Chapman will receive a 43 percent pay hike, while County Judge Scott Felton, who supervises Chapman, will receive roughly a 10 percent increase.

The majority of the county’s 1,100 employees, including county commissioners, are slated to receive a 3.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) after receiving 9 percent pay increases last year.

The commissioners court went into a closed executive session earlier this month to discuss Chapman’s and Felton’s salaries, a somewhat unusual move during the county’s budget work sessions. Part of that discussion included the county’s human resources policy that compares comparable salaries from other counties, cities and the private sector to come up with an average salary within 0.8 and 1.2 percent of those comparable entities surveyed.

Many county officials were surprised at the ease with which the motion to boost Chapman’s and Felton’s salaries was approved when they say so many similar requests from elected officials and department heads to bump up their employees’ salaries seemingly fall on deaf ears.

Commissioners are set to approve the new budget on Aug. 29. It includes $149 million in general fund expenditures, an increase of $8.3 million over last year, with a proposed tax rate of 32.98 cents per $100 valuation. It that rate goes into effect, it will mean the county has decreased the tax rate by 20 cents since 2016, for a decrease of about 37 percent.

Under the proposed budget, Chapman’s salary would go from $127,850 this year to $184,061 in the coming budget year, while Felton will be paid $188,491. Felton earned $161,791 this year, which includes a $25,200 state supplement to handle probate matters and a $1,500 bump to serve on the county juvenile board.

County officials reclassified Chapman’s job description this year, taking into consideration that he also is an attorney, his duties have expanded significantly and trying to bring his salary more in line with those of Waco’s assistant city managers and other comparable professionals.

Champman said salary matters are approved by commissioners, declining additional comment on his salary increase.

