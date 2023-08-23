Police searching for person who abandoned this pup near dumpsters in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for the person responsible for abandoning a dog near dumpsters in a neighborhood north of Northgate.

The dog was found around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 Block of Boyett Street near Cherry Street.

Police say an adult male poodle mix was found inside a wire dog kennel with a blanket draped over it. The kennel was located between two dumpsters in a public parking area.

The dog was in extremely poor body condition and is currently receiving emergency care with the help of the Aggileland Humane Society and a local vet.

If you’d like to help with funding for his care, click here to make a monetary contribution. Choose “Tahoka’s Rescue Fund.”

College Station Animal Control is seeking assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible.

If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.

