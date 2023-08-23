Advertise
Police searching for person who abandoned this pup near dumpsters in College Station

The dog was found in extremely poor body condition and is currently receiving emergency care.
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for the person responsible for abandoning a dog near dumpsters in a neighborhood north of Northgate.

The dog was found around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 Block of Boyett Street near Cherry Street.

Police say an adult male poodle mix was found inside a wire dog kennel with a blanket draped over it. The kennel was located between two dumpsters in a public parking area.

The dog was in extremely poor body condition and is currently receiving emergency care with the help of the Aggileland Humane Society and a local vet.

If you’d like to help with funding for his care, click here to make a monetary contribution. Choose “Tahoka’s Rescue Fund.”

College Station Animal Control is seeking assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible.

If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.

