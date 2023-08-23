Advertise
Texas A&M Fire Service: Rocky J Fire in Coryell County 75% contained

Texas A&M Fire Service is still fighting the Rocky J fire, which is 138 acres and 75% contained.
Texas A&M Fire Service is still fighting the Rocky J fire, which is 138 acres and 75% contained.(Coryell County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M Fire Service is still fighting the Rocky J fire, which is 138 acres and 75% contained.

The fire began around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in the area of Hard Bargain, CR147, 146, 145, 132 and 62 in Gatesville.

According to the A&M fire service, activity increased on the east side of the fire in the afternoon due to increased wind speeds, leading to the fire breaking containment.

“Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. Please avoid any unnecessary travel in that area and along 116. Allow responders room to move and work. Fire can be unpredictable, especially with today’s winds, so remain alert,” said the agency.

